Left Menu
Development News Edition

NSE offers work from home option to staff

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 01:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 00:13 IST
NSE offers work from home option to staff
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has decided to provide work from home options to its employees starting Wednesday amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to an official. In this regard, the country's largest bourse has issued an advisory on the basis of the role of employees.

Staff working in various functions, including those related to trading platforms, would need to come to work at the office premises, the official said. According to the official, the move would not only ensure smooth functioning of the exchange but also ensure well-being of all employees.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, many companies have asked their employees to work from home. As on Tuesday, there are 40 persons in Maharashtra who have tested positive for coronavirus and the total number of such cases countrywide rose to 137.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WTI oil price slides to lowest in 17 years

Benchmark WTI oil slumped to the lowest level since 2003 to just above USD 25 per barrel as the coronavirus slashes global demand for crudeWTI slid to USD 25.08 per barrel at one point before recovering slightly to trade at USD 25.55, down ...

4 passengers with 'home quarantine' stamp deboarded from train

Four Germany-returned passengers with home quarantine stamp on their hands were de-boarded from the Bandra Terminus-Delhi Garibrath Express train at Palghar station, around 100 kms from Mumbai, on Wednesday after co-passengers raised an ala...

103-year-old Iran woman survives coronavirus: report

A 103-year-old woman in Iran has recovered after being infected with the new coronavirus, state media reported, despite overwhelming evidence the elderly are most at risk from the disease. The unnamed woman had been hospitalised in the cent...

BRIEF-IKEA Denmark Says All Stores Are Temporarily Closed Due To Coronavirus

March 18 Reuters - IKEA DENMARK SAYS ALL PHYSICAL STORES ARE TEMPORARILY CLOSED Source text in Danish httpswww.ikea.comdkdastoressammen-passer-vi-pa-hinanden-pubd1bb7e20 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020