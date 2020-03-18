NSE offers work from home option to staff

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has decided to provide work from home options to its employees starting Wednesday amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to an official. In this regard, the country's largest bourse has issued an advisory on the basis of the role of employees.

Staff working in various functions, including those related to trading platforms, would need to come to work at the office premises, the official said. According to the official, the move would not only ensure smooth functioning of the exchange but also ensure well-being of all employees.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, many companies have asked their employees to work from home. As on Tuesday, there are 40 persons in Maharashtra who have tested positive for coronavirus and the total number of such cases countrywide rose to 137.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

