Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall St rebounds from Monday's selloff as Fed boosts liquidity

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 00:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 00:34 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St rebounds from Monday's selloff as Fed boosts liquidity

U.S. stocks jumped on Tuesday, a day after their steepest declines since the 1987 crash, as the Federal Reserve took further steps to boost liquidity as the coronavirus pandemic grips the global economy and markets.

The central bank relaunched a financial crisis-era purchase of short-term corporate debt in the hope that companies are able to continue paying workers and buying supplies through the pandemic. Tuesday's move to buy back Commercial Paper followed several emergency measures taken by the U.S. central bank on Sunday, including slashing interest rates to near zero.

Investors "like that the Fed is willing to step in here and willing to step in big... That's an important message that they're sending to market participants," said Tracie McMillion, head of global asset allocation strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The Trump administration is pursuing a massive $850 billion stimulus package to buttress an economy reeling from the health crisis that has brought major cities in the United States to a standstill.

The pandemic is causing severe business and travel disruptions across the globe as people stay home and avoid their usual activities. Many market watchers are now bracing for a U.S. recession but are unable to see how deep it might be. "Clearly it all will come down to a sentiment shift. Right now the predominant concern is that all the shutdowns of just about everything is going to lead to a recession," said Michael James, managing director of equity trading at Wedbush Securities in Los Angeles.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1,016.26 points, or 5.03%, to 21,204.78, the S&P 500 gained 139.41 points, or 5.84%, to 2,525.54 and the Nasdaq Composite added 408.00 points, or 5.91%, to 7,312.59. So far, many of the measures announced by the policymakers and the government have not been able to stem the selloff in stocks.

Monday's drop was the benchmark S&P 500's third-biggest daily percentage drop on record, beaten only by the 1987 rout and the Great Depression crash in 1929 as investors fretted over a looming recession. "It's not a monetary policy issue; it's a health issue," McMillion said. "But the markets are responding to the impact of this health issue, and that is where monetary policy can help. Had the Fed not acted at all, we would see market conditions much worse than they are."

The head of the U.S. securities regulator on Monday said that U.S. markets should stay open despite intense volatility, quashing speculation that the government might shut down the country's exchanges. All the 11 S&P sectors were trading in the black, led by the defensive sectors including utilities and consumer staples.

Boeing Co's shares tumbled to a more-than-six-year low following a rating downgrade that reflected its worsening cash flow due to the extended grounding of its 737 MAX jet and the blow from the coronavirus pandemic. Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.48-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.92-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 7 new 52-week highs and 201 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 6 new highs and 817 new lows. (Additional reporting by Sinead Carew in New York; Medha Singh and Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WTI oil price slides to lowest in 17 years

Benchmark WTI oil slumped to the lowest level since 2003 to just above USD 25 per barrel as the coronavirus slashes global demand for crudeWTI slid to USD 25.08 per barrel at one point before recovering slightly to trade at USD 25.55, down ...

4 passengers with 'home quarantine' stamp deboarded from train

Four Germany-returned passengers with home quarantine stamp on their hands were de-boarded from the Bandra Terminus-Delhi Garibrath Express train at Palghar station, around 100 kms from Mumbai, on Wednesday after co-passengers raised an ala...

103-year-old Iran woman survives coronavirus: report

A 103-year-old woman in Iran has recovered after being infected with the new coronavirus, state media reported, despite overwhelming evidence the elderly are most at risk from the disease. The unnamed woman had been hospitalised in the cent...

BRIEF-IKEA Denmark Says All Stores Are Temporarily Closed Due To Coronavirus

March 18 Reuters - IKEA DENMARK SAYS ALL PHYSICAL STORES ARE TEMPORARILY CLOSED Source text in Danish httpswww.ikea.comdkdastoressammen-passer-vi-pa-hinanden-pubd1bb7e20 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020