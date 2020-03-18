Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Over 1.85 lakh passengers screened at Delhi airport till date

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 01:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 01:00 IST
Coronavirus: Over 1.85 lakh passengers screened at Delhi airport till date

Over 1.86 lakh passengers who have returned from the coronavirus-affected countries have been screened at the Delhi airport till date and placed under surveillance, Delhi Health Department authorities said on Tuesday. The total coronavirus cases in Delhi now stands at eight. As many as 4,458 passengers from the coronavirus-hit countries were screened on Tuesday, according to a statement released by the Delhi Health Department. India had reported its second casualty due to coronavirus on Friday with the death of a 68-year-old woman in Delhi.

The chief secretary has reviewed the status of quarantine facilities through video conferencing with deputy commissioners, and intimated the procedures of the screening of passengers at the airport who have returned from the COVID-19-affected countries, the statement said. "A field meeting with DGHS and nodal officer for quarantine is convened at the Terminal 3 of Delhi Airport, with special secretary in the Union government to further discuss the decisions taken regarding screening and quarantine of passengers at airport. A total of 127 passengers are under quarantine at government facilities," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India going to pay heavy price for govt's inability to act decisively on COVID-19: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the country will have to pay a heavy price for the governments inability to act decisively on curbing coronavirus. Quick aggressive action is the answer to tackling the Coronavirus . India is g...

Soccer-Asian Football Confederation suspends play in AFC Cup competition

The Asian Football Confederation has postponed all matches in the AFC Cup tournament, the regional body announced on Wednesday, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to hit sporting events around the world.Following the imposition of furthe...

UPDATE 2-Emirates asks pilots to take unpaid leave, Qatar Airways lays off staff

Middle East airline Qatar Airways laid off about 200 Filipino staff in Doha this week and rival Emirates asked pilots to take unpaid leave as the coronavirus outbreak hammers demand for travel. The state-owned airlines have had to slash doz...

WTI oil price slides to lowest in 17 years

Benchmark WTI oil slumped to the lowest level since 2003 to just above USD 25 per barrel as the coronavirus slashes global demand for crudeWTI slid to USD 25.08 per barrel at one point before recovering slightly to trade at USD 25.55, down ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020