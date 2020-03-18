Left Menu
Volkswagen drives in T-Roc SUV in India priced at Rs 19.99 lakh

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 14:42 IST
Volkswagen India on Wednesday said it has launched new SUV T-Roc in the country at an introductory price of Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The model comes with 1.5 litre petrol engine mated to a seven-speed DSG gearbox.

The T-Roc embodies all the good qualities of a Volkswagen with its sporty design, functionality, safety, technology and dynamic driving experience, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India Director Steffen Knapp said in a statement. The SUV is a robust product and enhances the company's SUV portfolio in India, he added. The T-Roc comes with a five-star EURO NCAP rating for adult and child occupants. The model is equipped with six-airbags, anti-lock braking system, electronic stability control, tyre pressure monitoring system and reverse camera.

Deliveries of the model will begin in mid-April 2020, the company said. Earlier this month, Volkswagen had introduced seven-seater SUV, Tiguan Allspace in the country..

