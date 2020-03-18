Mustard seed futures rise on spot demand New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) '

Mustard seed prices on Wednesday rose by Rs 24 to Rs 3,892 per quintal in futures trade as participants widened their bets amid firm spot demand. Marketmen said apart from restricted arrivals from growing belts, demand from oil mills in spot market mainly lifted mustard seed prices here.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, mustard seed for delivery in April rose by Rs 24, or 0.62 per cent, to Rs 3,892 per quintal with an open interest of 16,960 lots. Similarly, the delivery for May went up by Rs 31, or 0.8 per cent, to Rs 3,890 per quintal with an open interest of 13,520 lots.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.