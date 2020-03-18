Left Menu
Development News Edition

IRF urges govt to treat road accidents in India on lines of coronavirus pandemic

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 15:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 15:16 IST
IRF urges govt to treat road accidents in India on lines of coronavirus pandemic

Highlighting that there are as many as 417 deaths on Indian roads every day, global road safety body IRF on Wednesday demanded treating road accidents in India at par with coronavirus pandemic. According to International Road Federation (IRF), road accidents in India contribute 12 per cent of the global accidents, which is no less than a pandemic and could be effectively checked and handled with government support.

The organisation welcomed Indian government's quick moves to prevent the spread of deadly coronavirus in the country by taking various measures but urged it to treat road accidents in the country on similar lines to prevent fatal accidents. "IRF has urged the Indian government to treat road traffic accidents on similar lines as the prevention and treatment of coronavirus pandemic," it said in a statement.

“During the year 2018 about 1.51 lakh people died in 4.67 lakh road accidents in India with an average of 417 fatalities per day. But with few hundred cases of coronavirus being reported in the country, the entire central and state governments have woken up and taken preventable measures on war footing. IRF urges government to take similar steps to prevent fatal road accidents," said KK Kapila, President, Emeritus, IRF. Kapila said most of the road accident deaths and injuries in the country are preventable by simple road safety solutions including wearing of helmets by two-wheeler drivers, promoting safer behaviour, proper marking of roads, reclaiming of sidewalks from encroachers, strict adherence to safety norms, and regular road safety audits to identify black spots and their addressal.

As per the data of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, about 72 per cent vehicles are two-wheelers in the country and 24 per cent are four-wheelers. About 35 per cent of total road traffic deaths in the country are contributed by two-wheelers, 18 per cent by four-wheelers, 11 per cent by trucks and other heavy duty commercial vehicles and 10 per cent by vulnerable pedestrians.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ECB ready to do everything it takes to counter turmoil: Schnabel

The European Central Bank is ready to everything in its mandate to ease market turmoil, ECB board member Isabel Schnabel said on Wednesday just as Italian bonds suffered their worst selloff since the currency blocs debt crisis.Invoking the ...

Zambia's health ministry confirms first two cases of COVID-19

Zambias health ministry on Wednesday confirmed its first two cases of COVID-19.The patients are a Zambian couple that travelled to France on a 10-day holiday, Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya said. ...

Rugby-South Africa could go domestic amid coronavirus pandemic

South African Rugby may run a domestic competition featuring its six Super Rugby and PRO14 sides in a bid to keep players match fit ahead of the Springboks scheduled tests against Scotland and Georgia in July. Both international franchise c...

BRIEF-Ricard donates pure alcohol to produce hand sanitizer

Pernod Ricard SA Ricard SAS is donating 70,000 litres of pure alcohol to Laboratoire Cooper, one of Frances leaders in everyday health products, and the leading supplier of hydroalcoholic gels to pharmacies. This will allow Cooper to incre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020