Left Menu
Development News Edition

BMW to shut down European factories over virus

  • PTI
  • |
  • Frankfurtammain
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 16:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 15:40 IST
BMW to shut down European factories over virus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

German carmaker BMW said Wednesday it would close European and South African factories accounting for half its output for a month, matching other car giants stricken by coronavirus containment measures. It also warned that profits this year would be significantly lower as a result of the crisis.

"From today, we will shut down our European car factories and the Rosslyn factory in South Africa," chief executive Oliver Zipse said, adding that the interruption is expected for now to last "until April 19". BMW's factories around Europe in Bavaria, elsewhere in Germany and further afield combined with the South Africa plant accounted for half the 2.56 million cars the group built-in 2019.

Around Europe, other manufacturers including Mercedes-Benz parent Daimler, Volkswagen, Ford, Fiat, and Peugeot have also moved to shut factory doors through the coronavirus crisis. "As for many goods, demand for cars will sink sharply" because of the virus and associated containment measures, BMW CEO Zipse said.

Workers at the Munich-based group benefit from "highly flexible and effective working-time tools" that can help cushion the impact, he added. The German government has already simplified rules governing compensation for workers whose hours are slashed during the crisis.

BMW finance director Nicolas Peter said the group now expects pre-tax profits this year to be "significantly lower" than the 7.1 billion euros ($7.8 billion) reported in 2019. "Measures related to the coronavirus will have a significant impact on the course of our business," Peter said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

276 Indians, including 255 in Iran, infected with coronavirus abroad: MEA

As many as 276 Indians have been infected with coronavirus abroad, including 255 in Iran, 12 in UAE and five in Italy, the government informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State ...

Koregaon-Bhima commission summons Sharad Pawar

The Koregaon Bhima Inquiry Commission has summoned NCP chief Sharad Pawar to depose before it as a witness in the 2018 caste-violence case, the panels lawyer Ashish Satpute said here on Wednesday. Pawar will have to appear before the commis...

Russia feeding coronavirus disinformation to sow panic in West, EU document says

Russian media have deployed a significant disinformation campaign against the West to worsen the impact of the coronavirus, generate panic and sow distrust, according to a European Union document seen by Reuters.Pushing fake news online in ...

ECB ready to do everything it takes to counter turmoil: Schnabel

The European Central Bank is ready to everything in its mandate to ease market turmoil, ECB board member Isabel Schnabel said on Wednesday just as Italian bonds suffered their worst selloff since the currency blocs debt crisis.Invoking the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020