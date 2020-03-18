Akull's First Track of 2020 'Laal Chunariya' Out Now on VYRL Originals

MUMBAI and NEW DELHI, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After the mega-success of 'Laal Bindi' and 'I Love You', VYRL Originals brings to its listeners a soulful rendition of Akull's 'Laal Chunariya'. The multi-faceted artist has created a unique sound for himself which resonates with his identity. Staying true to his vibe, Akull brings back his charm with an infusion of Punjabi dance beats in his latest release. The music video features Akull along with the charming Chetna Pande who is a popular face in the Indian Television and Bollywood industry. Laal Chunariya is a romantic song produced and composed by Akull, co-written by Dhruv Yogi, Mellow D along with Akull. This vibrant track is modern yet covers traditional Indian beats that touch the ears like a summer breeze. This aesthetic musical arrangement is definite to make the audience groove.

The music video conveys a cute love story where Akull immediately falls in love with this mysterious beauty (Chetna Pande) but like in most love stories, she is hard to impress. Akull tries to woo her with his charisma which ends up to be a fairy tale ending. Find the link to the official music video of 'Laal Chunariya' below: Music Video Link: https://youtu.be/Mc3Vt37d04M Talking about Laal Chunariya, Akull stated, "As a musician I always believe in offering diverse music to my listeners and I make sure of adding my element to it. After Laal Bindi and I love you I have realised that my audience loves the vibe I bring to my songs. I love to compose and produce and sing my own music, but for the first time I have also tried co-directing the video of my latest 'Laal Chunariya'." Akull further added, "I wanted to give my listeners a fresh sound with infusion of Indian beats and with the help of Dhruv Yogi and Mellow D. I completed lyricswhich helped me in delivering this melodious rendition. VYRL Originals has always given me the freedom to work on my music the way I want to, and I hope my latest track 'Laal Chunariya' is supported and loved by everyone." Commenting about the track, Vinit Thakkar, COO, Universal Music India & South Asia, stated, "Akull is a phenomenal singer-songwriter and music producer. With massive pan-India hits like 'Laal Bindi' and 'I Love You' he has established a new sound and is poised to be one of the most promising music stars in the country. Since his debut two years ago, he has delivered big hits not only in the non-film music category but has done an amazing job with Bollywood tracks as a music producer and composer. Akull's ardent fan following across social media and short video platforms has grown phenomenally. I am looking forward to 'Laal Chunariya' being a hat-trick for Akull." About Akull: Akull is a singer, music composer and producer born and brought up in New Delhi. Whilst growing up, Akull was influenced by several artists across multiple genres and after graduating from high school; Akull then proceeded to start his musical journey. Akull first learnt how to play the piano which helped him understand music composition and he quickly followed up by learning production to gain an insight into music arrangement and programming. Taking his knowledge forward, Akull moved to Mumbai and began to compose music for radio jingles and advertisement commercials. Akull then quickly elevated his passion for music composition by composing for artists from Punjab and Delhi. He recreated and sung an old Qawwali song 'Sanu Ik Pal' in an R&B/Bollywood space which was released in 2014 as a tribute to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. Fast forward to today, Akull is a quirky singer, songwriter who produces and composes his own musical content. Every aspect of Akull's musical learning and perfecting his craft has led him to where he is today, and his music know-how allows him to be involved in every aspect of his releases. Apart from giving hits as a singer, he has also produced music for the title track of the movie 'Malang' making this as his Bollywood debut and his most recent music production for the track 'Jee Karr Daa'.

VYRL Originals - An EMI Records India Property: VYRL Originals is Universal Music India's platform dedicated to promoting and building the category and culture of non-film music in India. VYRL Originals is India's first artist-focused platform and has been instrumental in introducing and developing some of the finest talent in the country. The artist-first and integrated approach with some of the finest marketing innovations across different releases has been the driving force of making VYRL Originals the most desirable music label for the artist community. PWR PWR

