Left Menu
Development News Edition

India Ratings revises rating watch on Yes Bank to 'evolving'

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 11:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 11:09 IST
India Ratings revises rating watch on Yes Bank to 'evolving'

Yes Bank on Thursday said that India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has revised rating watch on the bank's long-term issuer rating of 'IND BB-' to rating watch evolving (RWE) from rating watch negative (RWN). The RWE indicates the possibility of the ratings being either upgraded, downgraded or affirmed.

"Ind-Ra has revised the rating watch on Yes Bank Ltd's long-term issuer rating of 'IND BB-' to RWE from RWN," Yes Bank said in a filing to the BSE. The revision of the rating watch follows the systemic support Yes Bank has received recently, in terms of both equity and liquidity, from the new set of investors and the regulator for its reconstruction.

It also considers the pressure that could show up on the liabilities once the regulator-imposed moratorium is lifted. Ind-Ra had downgraded the bank's ratings and maintained them on RWN on March 6, 2020; in the agency's opinion, the temporary regulator-imposed moratorium resulted in the bank not being able to follow through with settlement and transaction requests, the filing said.

Subsequently, the bank declared its third quarter results. Its gross non-performing assets (NPAs) increased to 18.87 per cent in 3QFY20 from 7.39 per cent in 2QFY20 while its net NPAs grew to 5.97 per cent from 4.35 per cent.

"This implies the additional recognition of Rs 230 billion as non-performing till the time of publishing the 3QFY20 results and not just end-December 2019. Including this, the total stressed book including non-fund limits to the same accounts is about Rs 490 billion," the filing said. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had put restriction on the lender on March 5, under which the bank''s customers were allowed to withdraw up to Rs 50,000 till April 3.

The government notified the Yes Bank reconstruction scheme last week. PTI SID SID ANS ANS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Happy filmmakers placed their bets on my humble talents: Rajkummar Rao on 10 years

Actor Rajkummar Rao says looking back at his decade-long journey in Bollywood, he is filled with gratitude towards filmmakers who trusted him with their vision. Rajkummar made his debut in 2010 with Dibakar Banerjees Love Sex aur Dhoka and ...

Dr Reddy's launches generic opioid antagonist injection in US

Drug firm Dr Reddys Laboratories on Thursday said it has launched generic Naloxone Hydrochloride injection, indicated for complete or partial reversal of opioid depression, in the US market. The company has launched Naloxone Hydrochloride i...

Guj: Coronavirus suspects in home quarantine to wear wrist

The Gujarat government said on Thursday that those undergoing 14-day home quarantine for suspected coronavirus infection will have to wear a coloured wrist band. The announcement was made by Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel in the Assembly...

China diverts some international flights bound for Beijing to other cities

Chinas aviation regulator on Thursday said it would divert some international flights originally bound for Beijing to other cities, after new imported coronavirus infections hit the capital Beijing.The Civil Aviation Administration of China...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020