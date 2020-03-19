Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dilip Buildcon bags Rs 860-cr road project in Chhattisgarh from NHAI

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 11:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 11:31 IST
Dilip Buildcon bags Rs 860-cr road project in Chhattisgarh from NHAI

Highway developer Dilip Buildcon on Thursday said it has bagged a Rs 860.50 crore road project in Chhattisgarh from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). In a regulatory filing the company said it has received the letter of acceptance (LOA) from NHAI for the said road project in Chhattisgarh.

"The company has received the letter of acceptance (LOA) on March 18, 2020 from the NHAI for new Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) project in the state of Chhattisgarh," the filing said. The project envisages four-laning "with paved shoulder configuration of Pathrapali-Kathghora...of Bilaspur-Kathghora section of NH-111...in the State of Chhattisgarh under Bharatmala on hybrid annuity mode by NHAI, the filing said.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 248.20 a piece on BSE in the morning trade, down 4.94 per cent from the previous close..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Happy filmmakers placed their bets on my humble talents: Rajkummar Rao on 10 years

Actor Rajkummar Rao says looking back at his decade-long journey in Bollywood, he is filled with gratitude towards filmmakers who trusted him with their vision. Rajkummar made his debut in 2010 with Dibakar Banerjees Love Sex aur Dhoka and ...

Dr Reddy's launches generic opioid antagonist injection in US

Drug firm Dr Reddys Laboratories on Thursday said it has launched generic Naloxone Hydrochloride injection, indicated for complete or partial reversal of opioid depression, in the US market. The company has launched Naloxone Hydrochloride i...

Guj: Coronavirus suspects in home quarantine to wear wrist

The Gujarat government said on Thursday that those undergoing 14-day home quarantine for suspected coronavirus infection will have to wear a coloured wrist band. The announcement was made by Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel in the Assembly...

China diverts some international flights bound for Beijing to other cities

Chinas aviation regulator on Thursday said it would divert some international flights originally bound for Beijing to other cities, after new imported coronavirus infections hit the capital Beijing.The Civil Aviation Administration of China...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020