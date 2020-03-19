L&T Technology Services appoints Amit Chadha as Deputy CEO

L&T Technology ServicesLimited on Thursday announced the appointment of Amit Chadhaas Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Whole-Time Director ofthe company effective April 1

Chadha is presently President, Sales & BusinessDevelopment, of the pure-play engineering services company

The move is part of the company's succession planning,LTTS said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.