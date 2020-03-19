Most professionals believe Covid-19 has adversely impacted way of working: Survey

As companies are implementing measures to curtail the spread of coronavirus infections in the country, a survey has revealed that majority of professionals believe the outbreak has adversely impacted their way of working. Around 63 per cent of respondents affirmed that the novel coronavirus or Covid-19 pandemic has influenced their way of working and about 33 per cent said they have shelved their business travel plans due to this, a TimesJobs survey titled 'Coronavirus and its impact on jobs' has revealed. The survey was done among 1,256 working professionals from different industry verticals across the country. Further, the survey revealed that 27 per cent of respondents claimed that the IT sector will be worst hit by the spread of the virus, followed by the import and export sector (stated 23 per cent of respondents).

While, 13 per cent of respondents said the healthcare sector and the aviation sector will be most impacted by the Coronavirus outbreak, it added. The survey respondents also said this outbreak will impact professionals working specifically in the marketing and sales, operation and production domains. A majority (67 per cent) of the surveyed professionals stated that jobs at the multinational companies (MNCs) will be most vulnerable during the time. Almost 45 per cent of professionals claimed that the spread of Covid-19 will have a negative impact on the hiring activities across different industry verticals, it added. Meanwhile, around 64 per cent of the professionals said their companies are taking active measures to fight the pandemic, including putting up relevant advisories, installation of sanitisers and cleansers at touch points, increasing cleanliness measures in offices, among others.

Surprisingly, the survey revealed that work-from-home has ranked last in the measures being implemented by the Indian organisations. “The spread of the novel coronavirus has hit the businesses across the globe. In such difficult times, companies should focus on employee welfare. Organisations should be vigilant and take practical measures to ensure the safety of employees at workplaces,” TimesJobs and TechGig Business Head Sanjay Goyal added.

