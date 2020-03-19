Left Menu
SEBI relaxes norms for companies amid coronavirus pandemic

Capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Thursday relaxed certain listing disclosure obligations due to coronavirus pandemic, giving the companies a bit of a breather to compile their results.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 14:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 14:33 IST
Companies can submit the March quarter and FY20 results by June 30. Image Credit: ANI

Capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Thursday relaxed certain listing disclosure obligations due to coronavirus pandemic, giving the companies a bit of a breather to compile their results. It allows listed companies to defer the disclosure of fourth quarter and annual earnings by 45 days to June 30.

The SEBI also provided relaxation of one-month on half-yearly compliance certificate on share transfer and relaxation of three weeks on the quarterly statement of investor complaints. Further, it has relaxed the period of filing the quarterly shareholding pattern by three weeks and eased the time period for filing the quarterly corporate governance report by a month.

(ANI)

