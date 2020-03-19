Left Menu
DuPont Sustainable Solutions acquires assets of Lodestone Partners

Lodestone Partners is based in Toronto, Canada and has worked at clients’ operations around the globe, including Canada, the United States, Australia, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The acquisition, which was effective February 29, deepens DSS’ knowledge and capability in the area of operations excellence, particularly in the natural resource and mining industry. Image Credit: Wikimedia

DuPont Sustainable Solutions (DSS) (ConsultDSS.com) this month announced that it has acquired the assets of Lodestone Partners, a global consulting firm recognized for helping companies in the resource industry achieve sustainable improvements in operating performance. The acquisition, which was effective February 29, deepens DSS' knowledge and capability in the area of operations excellence, particularly in the natural resource and mining industry.

"Combining Lodestone's highly respected operational improvement expertise with DSS' risk management capabilities will now enable us to deliver an integrated operations transformation capability that is not currently available in the marketplace," said Johan van der Westhuyzen, regional director for Turkey, Middle East, and Africa at DuPont Sustainable Solutions. "This acquisition significantly expands DSS's ability to help our clients protect their people and improve operations and is a significant step forward in our strategy to accelerate growth in select geographies and industries since becoming an independent company in September."

"DSS is an acknowledged world leader in helping companies protect their people and manage risks, with incredibly strong capabilities in operations risk management, capability development, data analytics, and digital technology integration. We are excited to join with DSS and contribute an enhanced operations excellence offering to the portfolio of services DSS offers to its clients," said Robin Schleich, former Director of Lodestone Partners.

Lodestone Partners is based in Toronto, Canada and has worked at clients' operations around the globe, including Canada, the United States, Australia, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia. Its clients include many of the world's largest resource companies as well as commodity-specific mid-tier mining companies. Robin Schleich, former Director of Lodestone Partners, has assumed the new role of Director for Operations Excellence practice within DSS. The addition of Lodestone Partners' experienced senior consultants means that DSS will now have more than 900 consultants operating out of 40 global offices.

(With Inputs from APO)

