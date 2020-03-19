Left Menu
Coronavirus: Hotels in Nainital to remain closed till March 31

Hotels in Nainital will remain closed till March 31 as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus

The decision for shutting down the hotels was taken by the Nainital Hotel and Restaurant Association in view of the coronavirus threat, NHRA president Dinesh Sah said. The hotels will be closed from March 20. Being a popular tourist spot, Nainital receives lakhs of tourists every year and its  hotels and restaurants are the most crowded places.         The decision comes as a relief to locals as the inflow of tourists, although minimal in recent days  was a cause of worry to them

Sah appealed to all hotels to help implement the decision.

