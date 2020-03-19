Left Menu
Coronavirus: 30 outstation trains cancelled till April 1

  • PTI
  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 16:06 IST
The Central Railway has cancelled 30 more outstation trains till April 1, citing low occupancy due to the coronavirus outbreak, an official said on Thursday. These trains are cancelled mainly due to low occupancy, as people have been advised to avoid non-essential travel during the pandemic, a Central Railway spokesperson said.

The decision was taken based on the Railway Board's directive, he added. Several trains starting from Mumbai and other cities in the state have been cancelled, but none of them are popular and were operated only twice or thrice a week, he said.

Earlier this week, the Central Railway had cancelled 32 trains, which included some popular ones and those that are operated weekly..

