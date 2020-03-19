Left Menu
WinZO partners Tencent Games India for PUBG mobile tournaments

  New Delhi
  Updated: 19-03-2020 22:07 IST
  Created: 19-03-2020 20:52 IST
Vernacular e-sports gaming platform WinZO on Thursday said it has partnered with Tencent Games India for PUBG mobile tournaments on its platform. Under this partnership, PUBG mobile game will be available in 10 regional languages of India on the WinZO platform.

"Tencent India's trust in WinZO is a testament to our unique vision and our distinctive strategy to develop a Netflix of Gaming. Together, we aspire to bring the best gaming experience to the mobile-first audience of Bharat," said WinZO co-founder Paavan Nanda. WinZO claims to have deep penetration in the non-urban regions of tier-III and V cities and towns with 80 per cent of the players are consuming the app in their own languages including Hindi, Bangla, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi and Bhojpuri.

"WinZO will be now conducting PUBG mobile's free-to-enter e-sports tournaments with prizes over Rs 1 crore per month," the company said in a statement. WinZO crossed the 20 million install base mark in a record time of less than a year with 90 per cent of its users coming from tier-II to V cities of India.

The Delhi-based gaming firm claims to have more than 2 million bank accounts of users linked to its platform and is already clocking 200 million microtransactions per month.

