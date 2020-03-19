Left Menu
Development News Edition

AfDB signs $800k grant with Seychelles to support MSMEs in Blue economy

The package will help Seychelles develop its marine biotechnology sector, strengthen the capacity of public institutions and private operators, create a knowledge platform on emerging business opportunities, and provide technical and financial training to MSMEs.

  • AfDB
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 22:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 22:11 IST
AfDB signs $800k grant with Seychelles to support MSMEs in Blue economy
The $1million project will be financed through a grant from the Fund for African Private Sector Assistance (FAPA), which will provide $800,000 and $200,00 million from the Seychelles government. Image Credit: IANS

The African Development Bank has signed an $800,000 grant agreement with the government of Seychelles to support micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in its Blue Economy sector.

The package will help Seychelles develop its marine biotechnology sector, strengthen the capacity of public institutions and private operators, create a knowledge platform on emerging business opportunities, and provide technical and financial training to MSMEs.

The $1million project will be financed through a grant from the Fund for African Private Sector Assistance (FAPA), which will provide $800,000 and $200,00 million from the Seychelles government. FAPA is a multi-donor thematic trust fund that provides grant funding for technical assistance and capacity building to support the implementation of the Bank's Private Sector Development Strategy. The Governments of Japan and Austria and the African Development Bank are active contributors to the fund.

Seychelles' Minister for Finance, Trade, Investment, and Economic Planning, Ambassador Maurice Loustau-Lalanne, signed a grant agreement on 13 March in Victoria, with Nnenna Nwabufo, Acting Director-General for Eastern Africa Regional Office signing on behalf of the African Development Bank.

Seychelles' Blue economy is an important centerpiece of the country's National Development Strategy 2019-2023. An innovative approach by its government envisages tapping on the economic potential of Seychelles' vast exclusive economic zone of 1,374,000 km2, to promote socio-economic development and inclusive growth.

The country's Blue Economy Strategic Policy and Roadmap prioritizes the development of new and emerging maritime sectors, including marine-based aquaculture, renewable energy, offshore petroleum, and marine biotechnology, with MSMEs being an important vehicle for growth.

Other expected beneficiaries include youth and women engaged in marine biotechnology activities. The project includes training of about 100 entrepreneurs, half of whom should be women, the creation of 20 MSMEs in the marine biotechnology sector, and the development of MSMEs' Biotechnology Entrepreneurship Development Strategy.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Wonderla Holidays' amusements parks to remain closed till Mar 31

Wonderla Holidays Ltd on Friday said all amusement parks of the company will remain closed till March 31 as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirusAs part of the preventive measures against COVID-19, all amusement parks...

Justice has prevailed, says PM Narendra Modi on hanging of Nirbhaya case convicts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said justice has prevailed after all four convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case were hanged. Justice has prevailed. It is of utmost importance to ensure dignity and safety of women, he said...

Justice delayed but finally delivered: Smriti Irani on execution of Nirbhaya convicts

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday hailed the execution of Nirbhaya-gangrape convicts and remarked that justice was delayed but has finally been delivered. This is a message to all those who think they can commit crimes against women and...

One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Punjab, total count rises to three

A 69-year-old woman tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, taking the tally of reported cases in the state to three. A 69-year-old woman from Mohali has tested positive for coronavirus the total number of positive cases in the state has...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020