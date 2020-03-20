Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tata Group to fully compensate temporary staff amid COVID-19 outbreak: N Chandrasekaran

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 18:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 18:55 IST
Tata Group to fully compensate temporary staff amid COVID-19 outbreak: N Chandrasekaran

Tata Group companies will enure full payment to temporary workers and daily wage earners for March and April even if they are unable to come to work due to quarantine measures or site closures amid the coronavirus outbreak, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said on Friday. Terming COVID-19 outbreak a major global crisis, Chandrasekaran said the nation needs collective efforts in these tough and uncertain times.

"At the Tata Group, we have asked all of our companies to exercise extreme caution. The health and safety of our employees, their families and our suppliers, vendors and our larger ecosystem is of paramount importance," he said. Tata Group companies have largely enabled a work from home environment, he added.

"We have asked our companies in India to rapidly and extensively adopt work from home to ensure that employees travel only in the most essential cases, excluding situations in which they are involved in the delivery of products and services for the larger public good," Chandrasekaran said. He added that the current situation is likely to have a large and deep financial impact on the weaker socio-economic segments of the society. "During this time of crisis, our group companies commit to ensuring full payments to the temporary workers and daily wage earners who are working in our offices and at our sites in India for the month of March and April, 2020, even if these workers are not able to work due to either quarantine measures, site closures, plant shutdowns or other reasons," Chandrasekaran noted.

In case of micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) sector, Tata Group companies follow a policy of making timely payments of legitimate dues, he said. "Under the current situation, we will monitor this closely to ensure that such dues are paid on an immediate basis in order to provide liquidity," Chandrasekaran said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Winter is coming: cooling weather in Brazil could fan coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus is landing in South America as summer days in the southern hemisphere draw to a close and winter approaches, potentially worsening the spread of the pandemic in Brazil and other parts of the region, medical experts told Reut...

Trump, Pompeo walk to brink of blaming Iran for rocket attack

President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday came close to blaming Iran for a rocket attack in Iraq last week in which two American troops and a British service member were killed. Maybe we shouldnt say yet, said Trum...

Illinois governor orders residents to 'shelter-in-place' starting Saturday

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker on Friday all state residents to shelter-in-place starting Saturday evening in response to the coronavirus pandemic. All non-essential businesses are to close indefinitely, with exceptions for hospitals, doct...

N.Korea fired unidentified projectile -Yonhap citing S.Korea military

North Korea fired an unidentified projectile into the sea off the east coast of the Korean peninsula, Yonhap reported on Saturday citing South Koreas Joint Chiefs of Staff.A Joint Chiefs spokesman could not immediately be reached. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020