Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher at end of blistering week

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 19:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 19:06 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher at end of blistering week

U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday, in what is still the market's worst month in three decades, as intervention by U.S. policymakers finally seemed to stem the bleeding on Wall Street.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 165.96 points, or 0.83%, at the open to 20,253.15. The S&P 500 opened higher by 22.55 points, or 0.94%, at 2,431.94, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 97.49 points, or 1.36%, to 7,248.07 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Winter is coming: cooling weather in Brazil could fan coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus is landing in South America as summer days in the southern hemisphere draw to a close and winter approaches, potentially worsening the spread of the pandemic in Brazil and other parts of the region, medical experts told Reut...

Trump, Pompeo walk to brink of blaming Iran for rocket attack

President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday came close to blaming Iran for a rocket attack in Iraq last week in which two American troops and a British service member were killed. Maybe we shouldnt say yet, said Trum...

Illinois governor orders residents to 'shelter-in-place' starting Saturday

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker on Friday all state residents to shelter-in-place starting Saturday evening in response to the coronavirus pandemic. All non-essential businesses are to close indefinitely, with exceptions for hospitals, doct...

N.Korea fired unidentified projectile -Yonhap citing S.Korea military

North Korea fired an unidentified projectile into the sea off the east coast of the Korean peninsula, Yonhap reported on Saturday citing South Koreas Joint Chiefs of Staff.A Joint Chiefs spokesman could not immediately be reached. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020