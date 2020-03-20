Left Menu
Development News Edition

Containing coronavirus spread comes with economic tradeoffs, says IMF blog

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 21:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 21:19 IST
Containing coronavirus spread comes with economic tradeoffs, says IMF blog
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Success in containing coronavirus infection comes at the price of slowing economic activity, a blogpost by IMF experts has stated. With the number of coronavirus cases rising in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to citizens to observe a 'Janta curfew' on Sunday to check the spread of deadly novel coronavirus. In the blogpost, the IMF experts observed, "Success in containing the virus comes at the price of slowing economic activity, no matter whether social distancing and reduced mobility are voluntary or enforced." The IMF China's experience so far shows that the right policies make a difference in fighting the disease and mitigating its impact-but some of these policies come with difficult economic tradeoffs, the blog authored by Helge Berger - IMF's China mission chief and Assistant Director, Kenneth Kang - Deputy Director in the Asia & Pacific Department of the IMF, and Changyong Rhee - Director of the IMF's Asia and Pacific Department, stated. "By all indications, China's slowdown in the first quarter of 2020 will be significant and will leave a deep mark for the year," the blog said.

The IMF said the past weeks have shown how a health crisis, however temporary, can turn into an economic shock where liquidity shortages and market disruptions can amplify and perpetuate. "In China, the authorities stepped in early to backstop interbank markets and provide financial support to firms under pressure, while letting the renminbi adjust to external pressures.

Among other measures, this included guiding banks to work with borrowers affected by the outbreak; incentivizing banks to lend to smaller firms via special funding from China's central bank; and providing targeted cuts to reserve requirements for banks. "Larger firms, including state-owned enterprises, enjoyed relatively stable credit access throughout-in large part because China's large state banks continued to lend generously to them," the IMF pointed out. Noting that while there are reassuring signs of economic normalization in China-most larger firms have reported reopening their doors and many local employees are back at their jobs, it said stark risks remain. "This includes new infections rising again as national and international travel resumes. Even in the absence of another outbreak in China, the ongoing pandemic is creating economic risks," it said.

The number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 223 on Friday evening after 50 fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country while 6,700 people who came in contact with the patients are under rigorous surveillance, the Union health ministry said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Turkey reports five more coronavirus deaths

Turkey on Friday recorded five more deaths from the novel coronavirus, bringing the overall total to nine, as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged people not to go out for non-essential reasons. We have lost five patients who are elderly an...

Brazil cuts growth, sees coronavirus quickly ravaging health system

Brazil began to process the accelerating horrors of the spread of the new coronavirus on Friday, slashing economic growth outlooks, warning of a healthcare collapse and announcing new measures to fight a crisis that has also taken a toll on...

Delta warns of 80% revenue drop as US carriers fear doom

Delta Air Lines on Friday warned the coronavirus pandemic will cut its second quarter earnings by 80 per cent compared to 2019, and ratings agency SP said other US carriers faced similar fates. Were now projecting our June quarter revenues ...

Confessions, books and peep shows: Drive-throughs help Americans amid coronavirus outbreak

Father Scott Holmer sat on a chair in his churchs parking lot in Bowie, Maryland on Friday, administering confession to worshippers car by car, at times leaning forward as he struggled to hear them from the six-feet distance imposed by soci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020