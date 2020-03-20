Left Menu
Janta curfew: Will operate only 60 pc domestic flights on Sunday, says IndiGo

  New Delhi
  Updated: 21-03-2020 00:20 IST
  Created: 20-03-2020 23:05 IST
IndiGo said on Friday that it will be operating 60 per cent of its domestic flights on Sunday when 'Janta curfew' would be in force. Moreover, as the airline has seen reduction in demand due to the pandemic, it will be operating 25 per cent less domestic flights for now.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged citizens to observe Janta curfew by not going out of their homes from 7 am to 9 am on Sunday amid novel coronavirus pandemic. "On Sunday 22nd March, in line with the Janta curfew announced by the Prime Minister on 19th March, the airline will be operating approximately 60 per cent of its normal domestic schedule, in order to accommodate those with urgent travel requirements on that day," the airline said.

"Going forward, responding to the various travel restrictions imposed worldwide, most of our international flights are suspended and additionally, given the reduction in domestic demand, we are trimming our domestic India operations by approximately 25 per cent for now," it added. In this "fluid" situation, IndiGo said it will continually review operations to match capacity to demand.

