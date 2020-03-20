Left Menu
Development News Edition

Janta curfew: Vistara to curtail domestic operations on March 22

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 23:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 23:59 IST
Janta curfew: Vistara to curtail domestic operations on March 22

After GoAir and IndiGo, Vistara announced on Friday night that it will be curtailing its domestic operations on Sunday when 'Janta curfew' would be in force. While IndiGo announced that it will be operating 60 per cent of its domestic flights on Sunday, GoAir said that it will be suspending its domestic operations completely on that day.

"Vistara will operate on a reduced network on Sunday, 22 March on account of Janta curfew. Passengers who have been affected by cancellations will be contacted soon," said the airline's spokesperson. The prime minister has appealed people to stay indoors on Sunday in an effort to promote social distancing to contain the coronavirus epidemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Iran judicial authority says liaising with France over prisoner swap

Irans judicial authority said Friday Tehran was liaising with Paris over the release of a French prisoner held in the Islamic republic after France released an Iranian threatened with extradition to the US. The Iranian, Jallal Rohollahnejad...

Russia's Rosneft CEO says we need to maintain contact with Saudi Arabia - RIA

Russia and Saudi Arabia need to maintain contact, Igor Sechin, chief executive with Russias top oil producer Rosneft, was quoted as saying by RIA news agency on Friday.I have no doubts that contact should continue. These two Russia and Saud...

UK state to pay workers' wages to stem coronavirus layoffs

Britains government will pay a massive share of private-sector wage bills to discourage bosses from firing staff as it resorts to war-time levels of borrowing to prop up the economy during its coronavirus shutdown.Today I can announce that ...

UPDATE 6-New York, California stay-at-home orders mark next phase of U.S. coronavirus crisis

Tens of millions of New Yorkers and Californians adjusted to a new phase in the coronavirus crisis in the United States on Friday - staying inside or making excursions while keeping six feet two metres away from each other following state o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020