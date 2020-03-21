Left Menu
Development News Edition

Corona scare: NCLAT to hear only "urgent matters"

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 11:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 11:26 IST
Corona scare: NCLAT to hear only "urgent matters"

As a precautionary measure against the coronavirus outbreak, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has restricted itself to hear only "urgent matters" till April 1 and has extended operation of all interim orders and stay passed in the pending matters till their next hearings. All the matters listed for hearing during the aforesaid period “shall stand adjourned and date of hearing would be notiﬁed later," said the latest notice from NCLAT.

"Interim order/stay order passed in the pending matters shall continue till the next date of hearing,” it said. Announcing the precautionary measures, NCLAT said: ”Premises of this Appellate Tribunal shall remain locked during the aforesaid period except for the days when the Bench will meet for hearing urgent matters upon mentioning.” “All judges, members and the staff members shall stay indoors/ conﬁned to their residences, but shall not leave the Headquarters and shall be available/ accessible at short notice as and when their services are required,” said a notice issued by NCLAT registrar dated March 20.

NCLAT has constituted a special bench, which would sit only on March 25 and April 1 to hear the urgent matters after mentioning. “Filing counter shall also remain closed and matters before the Bench to hear urgent matters will be listed only upon mentioning on the aforesaid dates,” it said adding that the situation will be reviewed on April 1, 2020, and further instructions will be issued.

In an earlier notice, NCLAT had adjourned all its scheduled hearings in March, however, urgent matters, which required immediate attention was to be mentioned before the acting Chairperson Justice Bansi Lal Bhat. It has also said that the insolvency-related matters, which are dealt in a time-bound manner, would be heard by the bench during the period, but the bench would function only till 1 pm. The filing office would accept petitions till 1:00 PM, it added.

The NCLAT was constituted under Section 410 of the Companies Act, 2013 for hearing appeals against the orders of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). It is also the appellate tribunal for hearing appeals against the orders passed by NCLT under the IBC and Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India. It is also the Appellate Tribunal to hear and dispose of appeals against any direction issued or decision made or order passed by the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Jordan goes on virus lockdown as Iran's death toll mounts

Air raid sirens echoed across Jordans capital on Saturday to mark the start of a three-day curfew, the latest mass lockdown in the Middle East aimed at containing the coronavirus, which has claimed another 123 lives in Iran, home to the reg...

262 people, mostly students, to fly from Rome to India on Saturday: Health ministry.

262 people, mostly students, to fly from Rome to India on Saturday Health ministry....

Javadekar reviews Pune's Covid-19 measures

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday reviewed measures taken by the Pune district administration to tackle the spread of Covid-19. Javadekar spoke to divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar, district collector Naval Kishore Ram and...

Cabinet approves production-linked incentives for electronics mfg firms

The Union Cabinet has approved production-linked incentives worth Rs 40,995 crore for electronics manufacturing companies. Sharing further details, Union Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday said the government will dole ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020