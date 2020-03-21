Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Potato prices jump at least 20 pc amid panic

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 13:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 13:40 IST
Coronavirus: Potato prices jump at least 20 pc amid panic

Retail and wholesale potato prices in parts of West Bengal have seen a jump of at least 20 per cent amid panic buying, fearing a shutdown in wake of the coronavirus outbreak, according to market sources. The jyoti variety of the staple which was selling for Rs 15-17 per kg a week back has touched Rs 20-22 a kg in some retail markets, traders said, adding that in certain online marketplaces it was selling at Rs 25 a kg.

Wholesale prices of potato have jumped to Rs 13 per kg from Rs 10-11 a kg a week back in wake of high demand from other states, they said. "Nationally, potato prices have jumped and traders are taking further advantage of it. The retail prices should not be more than Rs 18 per kg," a cold storage association official told PTI.

Urging people not to panic and stock produces, agriculture advisor to the West Bengal government Pradip Mazumdar said there is no shortage of potato or rice in the state. "There is no reason to fear. The government is keeping a tab on the corrupt traders and will take stern action," he said.

The state has already procured about 20,000 tonnes of potato, he said. "We have been procuring since long and storing for future intervention in case potato price jumps. The virus threat has just increased the need," he said.

The annual consumption of potato in West Bengal is pegged at 65 lakh tonnes. This year the state produced over 100 tonnes of the staple. The cold storages in the state started receiving potatoes from the first week of March and the window will stay open till the month-end. West Bengal is one of the largest producers of potato in India and a price rise in the state is likely to lead to a similar surge in other parts of the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Jordan goes on virus lockdown as Iran's death toll mounts

Air raid sirens echoed across Jordans capital on Saturday to mark the start of a three-day curfew, the latest mass lockdown in the Middle East aimed at containing the coronavirus, which has claimed another 123 lives in Iran, home to the reg...

262 people, mostly students, to fly from Rome to India on Saturday: Health ministry.

262 people, mostly students, to fly from Rome to India on Saturday Health ministry....

Javadekar reviews Pune's Covid-19 measures

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday reviewed measures taken by the Pune district administration to tackle the spread of Covid-19. Javadekar spoke to divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar, district collector Naval Kishore Ram and...

Cabinet approves production-linked incentives for electronics mfg firms

The Union Cabinet has approved production-linked incentives worth Rs 40,995 crore for electronics manufacturing companies. Sharing further details, Union Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday said the government will dole ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020