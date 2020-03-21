Left Menu
Development News Edition

IRCTC tweaks order, food facilities to allow takeaways

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 19:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 19:20 IST
IRCTC tweaks order, food facilities to allow takeaways

The IRCTC has revised its order on onboard services and will now allow takeaway food from its plazas, refreshment rooms, Jan Aahars and cell kitchens which it had shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak. The revised order was issued on Saturday and will be applicable from March 22.

In the latest order, the railway subsidiary said that while takeaways will be allowed from its food outlets, no one will be allowed to sit there and have meals. On Friday, the IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) had ordered the closure of all onboard catering services in mail or express trains from March 22 until further notice in view of the coronavirus outbreak. "We have revised that order because we realised that passengers would be really inconvenienced as they would virtually have nowhere to get food," an official said.

Similarly, services in mail and express trains will be restricted to PAD items like chips, cold drinks, biscuits, tea and coffee. "Such operation should be conducted using minimum number of staff. The licensee should be requested to take care of their catering staff on humanitarian grounds during this period of closure," the order said on Saturday.

However, Rajdhani and Shatabdi like trains will continue to have on onboard services. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has also decided to close all food plazas, refreshment rooms, Jan Aahars and cell kitchens until further notice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

Pak suspends all international flights as coronavirus cases jump to 625

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Tunisia allocates 2.5 billion dinars ($850 mln) to face effects of coronavirus

Tunisia is allocating 2.5 billion dinars 850 mln to face the economic and social effects of the coronavirus health crisis, Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh said on Saturday.Among new measures, the government will delay tax debts, postpone taxe...

Electoral court postpones Bolivia general election over virus

Bolivias Supreme Electoral Tribunal announced on Saturday it was indefinitely postponing Mays general election due to the coronavirus pandemic. Voters were due to head to the polls on May 3 to elect a permanent successor to former president...

Swiss coronavirus cases surge, canton orders seniors to stay home

Switzerland on Saturday reported 6,100 coronavirus infections, 25 more than a day earlier, and 56 deaths, the Swiss health ministry said, as the canton of Ticino that borders hard-hit Italy banned seniors over 65 from leaving their homes to...

Jordan blows sirens for start of nationwide curfew to combat coronavirus -witnesses

Jordan blew sirens at the start of a nationwide curfew on Saturday that limits the mobility of its 10 million citizens indefinitely in an effort to combat the spread of coronavirus, witnesses and officials said. Anyone violating the curfew,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020