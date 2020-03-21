Janta curfew: Ola, Uber to offer limited cab service for essential travel

Ride-hailing companies Ola and Uber will operate limited cabs during the 'Janata' curfew hours on Sunday for essential travels. "As per the Hon'ble Prime Minister's appeal to the nation to take part in the Janata curfew, we encourage all our users across India to avoid all non-essential travel from 7 am to 9 pm tomorrow. We will have limited availability of vehicles to support essential and emergency travel during this period," Ola spokesperson said in a statement. To check the spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to citizens to observe a 'Janata curfew' on Sunday between 7 am to 9 pm by staying indoors at their homes and avoid unnecessary travel

"In line with the government's advisory, we urge riders to observe the 'Janata Curfew' on Sunday, March 22. However, we will offer services to meet the essential and urgent travel needs of the communities we serve," Uber said. Both Ola and Uber have temporarily suspended their shared ride service to check the spread of the deadly virus which has killed over 11,000 people globally.

