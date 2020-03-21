Left Menu
TN gears for Janta Curfew in its fight against coronavirus

Following Modi's call, the State government also announced a series of restrictions including suspending metro rail services even as autorickshaws would stay off the roads. Image Credit: Flickr

TN gears for Janta Curfew in its fight against coronavirus Chennai, Mar 21 (PTI): Public transport including buses and metro rail services will be suspended on Sunday on account of the 'Janta Curfew' call by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of the country's fight against coronavirus. Following Modi's call, the State government also announced a series of restrictions including suspending metro rail services even as autorickshaws would stay off the roads.

Southern Railway canceled several inter-state trains besides restricting suburban EMU network to a bare minimum. Normal life is expected to affect on Sunday as shops, restaurants and major retail outlets will all remain closed following the government's order.

Political parties including the opposition DMK welcomed prime minister Modi's call for 'Janta curfew' as part of the country's fight against coronavirus. NDA constituent Pattali Makkal Katchi, Makkal Needhi Maiam Chief Kamal Haasan, Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth also extended their support to the curfew.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami said government buses would not operate and appealed to private bus operators to also extend their support to the government's initiative by taking part in the public curfew. Centre of Indian Trade Unions said autorickshaws would not operate while the sale of liquor through government-owned TASMAC (Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation) outlets would not take place.

The state government said milk supply would not get affected at the state-run AAVIN retail outlets. State milk and dairy development minister KT Rajenthra Bhalaji said considering the welfare of the people, milk will be available at all these outlets on Sunday.

Palaniswami said due to curfew, people should avoid panic buying and do not believe in rumors being spread about coronavirus in social media. The Greater Chennai Corporation announced the closure of beaches including the famous Marina and Elliotts in the city.

Oil marketing companies including IndianOil, BPCL, and HPCL said they would remain open between 7 am and 9 pm on March 22 in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. "The fuel pumps would operate with skeletal services to offer minimal fueling services to support only unavoidable and essential transportation on emergencies," they said in a statement.

The Chennai police nabbed two people for allegedly spreading false information in social media that 12 people have died due to coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

