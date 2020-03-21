CIL attains highest single-day production of 3.17 MT

Coal India Ltd's single-day production peaked at a new high of 3.17 million tonnes on March 20, a company official said on Saturday. The figure surpassed the biggest single-day output of 3.14 million tonnes in March last year, an official said.

"In the remaining days of the month, we aim to better this production record," he said. The state-run company said the output could have been even higher, but for disruption at the Lingaraj mine of MCL.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

