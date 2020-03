BRIEF-Marriott To Furlough Thousands Of Corporate Jobs - WSJ

March 21 (Reuters) -

* MARRIOTT TO FURLOUGH THOUSANDS OF CORPORATE JOBS - WSJ

* MARRIOTT WAS FURLOUGHING ABOUT TWO-THIRDS OF ITS 4,000 CORPORATE EMPLOYEES AT CO’S BETHESDA, MD., HEADQUARTERS - WSJ Source: https://on.wsj.com/2QQXYUn Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.