Coronavirus: Mahindra suspends manufacturing operations in Maharashtra

Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) on Sunday said it has decided to suspend manufacturing operations at its manufacturing plants in Maharashtra in order to ensure employee safety and contain the spread of coronavirus. The company in a statement said it has suspended manufacturing operations at its Nagpur plant with immediate effect and will also halt production at Chakan (Pune) and Kandivali (Mumbai) from Monday night onwards.

None of the company plants is working on Sunday as well, M&M added. "We are carefully monitoring the rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic and will continue to take swift and appropriate action on other plants in Maharashtra and across the nation," the company said.

Meanwhile, all company offices across the country have already implemented work from home, it added. Several other measures, including the highest standards of hygiene and promoting social distancing at all the offices and manufacturing locations across the country, have been taken, the auto major said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.