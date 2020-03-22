Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Mahindra suspends manufacturing operations in Maharashtra

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 14:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 14:50 IST
Coronavirus: Mahindra suspends manufacturing operations in Maharashtra

Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) on Sunday said it has decided to suspend manufacturing operations at its manufacturing plants in Maharashtra in order to ensure employee safety and contain the spread of coronavirus. The company in a statement said it has suspended manufacturing operations at its Nagpur plant with immediate effect and will also halt production at Chakan (Pune) and Kandivali (Mumbai) from Monday night onwards.

None of the company plants is working on Sunday as well, M&M added. "We are carefully monitoring the rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic and will continue to take swift and appropriate action on other plants in Maharashtra and across the nation," the company said.

Meanwhile, all company offices across the country have already implemented work from home, it added. Several other measures, including the highest standards of hygiene and promoting social distancing at all the offices and manufacturing locations across the country, have been taken, the auto major said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

Mirzapur 2: Ali 'Guddu' Faizal puts up a challenge for showmakers

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

India in Madagascar launches 24x7 helpline amid coronavirus scare

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Following are the latest updates on coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Sunday7.13 Entire Telangana under lockdown till March 31 7.03 India prepares for lockdown as coronavirus death toll rises to 7 7.01 Spain ...

Switzerland records more than 900 more coronavirus cases

Switzerland recorded more than 900 additional coronavirus cases from Saturday to Sunday, the nations health ministry said, bringing total confirmed infections to 7,014 and at least 60 deaths, up from 56 a day earlier.The hardest-hit Swiss c...

INSIGHT-Lockdown: Nursing homes in Spain a vector for deadly coronavirus

Death arrived slowly at the nursing home where Chelo Megia works. Then it was everywhere.On March 11, a Wednesday, Megia still thought the Residencia Nunez De Balboa in central Spain, where she had been an auxiliary nurse for 15 years, migh...

India prepares for lockdown as coronavirus death toll rises to 7

India reported three more coronavirus deaths on Sunday, including the first casualties from Bihar and Gujarat, taking the toll to seven and the number of COVID-19 cases rose to 341, officials said, as authorities suspended all passenger tra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020