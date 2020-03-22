Left Menu
FMCG makers reduce hand sanitizer prices as per govt directive

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 17:26 IST
  • Created: 22-03-2020 17:26 IST
New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) FMCG companies have reduced the prices of hand sanitizers following the government directive and have also increased their production to meet the sudden spike in demand amidst the COVID-19 scare. Hand sanitizer manufacturers like RB, HUL, ITC, Godrej Consumer, Himalaya and Dabur said they are not contemplating about the price cap and stand with the nation in the midst of a severe health crisis.

The makers, are also ensuring that their range of hygiene products reach shops on time through their supply pipelines. On Saturday, the government capped the maximum retail price of hand sanitizer at Rs 100 per 200ml bottle till June 30 this year amid a sharp rise in the prices of this product owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

"As a responsible company, in addition to our earlier announced price reduction, we will further reduce the prices of sanitizers and ensure we adhere to the new pricing as declared by the government,” said a HUL spokesperson. HUL, sells hand sanitisers under Lifebouy brand.

“Despite the adverse implications of this price reduction on the margins of sanitizers, we will continue to ramp-up the production in national interest,” he said. While ITC, which is present in the segment through its brand Savlon, said it has “redoubled our efforts” to ensure enhanced supply of hygiene products in the market to cater to the surge in demand.

“As per the government order, we have already started manufacturing Savlon sanitisers with the new reduced prices and are working overnight on rushing the new stocks to the market," said an ITC spokesperson. FMCG major RB India (erstwhile Reckitt Benckiser), which owns popular brand Dettol in the segment also said the company would “follow government guidelines on this.” Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), which sells hand sanitizers under Protekt brand, has already reduced the price.

“In public interest and in line with government regulations, we have decided to reduce the price of our Godrej protekt sanitizer (50 ml bottle) from Rs 75 to Rs 25 with immediate effect,” said GCPL CEO (India & SAARC) Sunil Kataria. Besides, on-ground GCPL teams are working to replenish stocks across channels in the country.

The Godrej group firm is also running a multimedia and multi-channel campaign on raising hygiene awareness. "If there is a directive from the government to make it free at any point in time, we will do so. Our aim is to make PureHands Hand Sanitizers available to as many people as possible,” said The Himalaya Drug Company CEO Philipe Haydon.

Dabur, which is a new entrant in the hand sanitizers segment, has also reduced the prices of hand sanitizers. “In line with the Government notification, Dabur India Ltd has already reduced the prices Dabur Sanitize Hand Sanitisers in the online retail space by offering discounts to consumers. Post discount, the 500ml pack is being sold for Rs 250 now and the 200 ml pack for Rs 100,” said Dabur India Spokesperson “The prices have been proportionately reduced across other pack sizes. This is applicable on all existing stocks currently available in the online marketplace,” he said, adding that Dabur has not started hand sanitisers offline yet.

