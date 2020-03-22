Left Menu
COVID-19: J-K LG's advisor visits Srinagar airport to check screening process

  • Srinagar
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 21:17 IST
  • Created: 22-03-2020 21:17 IST
Baseer Ahmad Khan, the advisor to the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, on Sunday visited the Srinagar airport to review the arrangements put in place for screening of passengers arriving in the valley, an official spokesperson said. Khan asked officials to ensure that no one evades the screening process for the coronavirus infection, besides making mandatory for every passenger to fill a self-declaration form.

The advisor was informed that five help desks have been established at the Srinagar airport with adequate number of doctors, paramedical staff, infra-red thermometers, personal protection gears, special ambulances and other equipment, the spokesperson said. The advisor directed officers concerned to immediately send passengers with symptoms of coronavirus to quarantine.

Khan later visited city quarantine centres and inspected the rooms reserved for suspected COVID-19 patients, the spokesperson said. Meanwhile, District Development Commissioner Shahid Choudhary said that nearly 1,200 people have been accommodated in 24 quarantine facilities in the district in the last three days.

"In last 3 days, we have accommodated 1,196 people traveling fr Bangladesh, Ladakh, Bangkok, Dubai, Combodia, UK etc at 24 quarnt facilities, in diff categories of risk...(sic),” Choudhary said in a tweet. He said a 24×7 control room and a dozen officials, including medical teams, were available at each location for any improvement in the facilities or any grievances by the people under quarantine.

"I will own any delayed response," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

