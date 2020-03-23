Left Menu
Development News Edition

SwipedOn makes iPad software available for free to Kiwi hospitality

The solution will meet new government guidelines providing essential contact tracing ability as part of new measures to fight COVID-19.

SwipedOn makes iPad software available for free to Kiwi hospitality
SwipedOn chief executive Hadleigh Ford said the Tauranga company saw an immediate way it could help. Image Credit: Pixabay

New Zealand software company SwipedOn specializes in visitor registration and they're making their iPad software available for free to Kiwi hospitality businesses who now have to register all customers at the door. The solution will meet new government guidelines providing essential contact tracing ability as part of new measures to fight COVID-19.

SwipedOn chief executive Hadleigh Ford said the Tauranga company saw an immediate way it could help. "We already have the software, the infrastructure and most importantly the experience to do this. This is a challenging time, so we want those businesses to know they can have our service free of charge,"

Ford says the free offer of the SwipedOn app and tech support to all hospitality businesses in New Zealand will continue as long as the increased screening requirements (level 2+) continue. "They'll need an iPad and internet access – and that's it," says Ford.

This response comes as the hospitality industry is experiencing reduced demand and stringent new safety requirements. On 21 March 2020, the New Zealand government announced extra measures around COVID-19, meaning these workplaces must keep an accurate register of clients and staff on the premises.

"We want to make sure we can help as many businesses as possible with something that we do well!" says Ford.

The SwipedOn app is hosted on an iPad and can easily be used as a guest register to record name, address, email and phone number, which are automatically recorded against a date and time stamp. The system also offers an employee in/out feature meaning that all staff can sign in and sign out through it. A pre-registration system allows venues to accept bookings and simplify the registration process when guests arrive.

"The accounts will be fully supported with our Tauranga-based team," says Ford. "We're also immediately increasing development efforts to further serve our customers in this time of need."

Like many businesses, the SwipedOn team is currently working from home, but normally they run their high-tech business from The Strand in Tauranga. The SwipedOn platform is already in daily use in over 5,000 locations around the world.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Study sheds light on how to age slowly

Italy coronavirus deaths rise by 651 in a day, lifting total death toll to 5,476

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

'Joy of spring': Japan fetes cherry blossoms despite virus

The crowds might be thinner and parties smaller, but warnings from officials over the coronavirus have done little to stop Japanese celebrating as the countrys famed cherry trees explode into bloom. Over a warm long weekend in Tokyo, people...

Tokyo considering 2020 Games postponement among many scenarios - Mori

Tokyo 2020 Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori said on Monday that organisers would consider postponement as one of many scenarios that they aim to have ready in four weeks, but that the Games would not be cancelled.Mori told a news conference a te...

Coronavirus: DSGMC offers Majnu Ka Tilla Gurdwara for setting up quarantine facilities

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee on Monday offered the Serai inn at Gurdwara Majnu Ka Tilla on the banks of the Yamuna for setting up isolation wards and quarantine facilities for the treatment of coronavirus-affected people. In...

2 persons from Arunachal test negative for coronavirus

Swab and blood samples of two persons from Arunachal Pradesh suspected to be infected with novel coronavirus tested negative for the disease, a senior health official said on Monday. The samples were sent for tests to the Gauhati Medical Co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020