Left Menu
Development News Edition

SoftBank to sell up to $41 bn in assets to buy shares, reduce debt

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 11:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 11:42 IST
SoftBank to sell up to $41 bn in assets to buy shares, reduce debt

SoftBank Group said Monday it would sell up to $41 billion in assets to finance a stock buyback, reduce debts and increase its cash reserves. In a statement, it said it would buy back $18 billion of its stock, with the remaining money to be used on debt, bond buybacks and cash reserves, setting a four-quarter timetable for the transactions.

News of the massive buyback sent SoftBank stock limit-up, soaring more than 18 per cent in the last hour of trade in Tokyo. "This program will be the largest share buyback and will result in the largest increase in cash balance in the history of SBG, reflecting the firm and unwavering confidence we have in our business," the firm's chairman Masayoshi Son said in a statement.

"This will allow us to strengthen our balance sheet while significantly reducing debt," he added, saying the assets being sold account for "less than 20 percent of the Company's current asset value". The statement said the firm believes its shares are currently "substantially undervalued" and that the buyback would see 45 percent of the firm's stock repurchased and retired.

It said the massive programme would "further strengthen its balance sheet and enhance its credit rating". SoftBank has seen its stock sink in recent weeks on worries about the liquidity of the heavily indebted company, as global financial markets are roiled by fears about the economic consequences of the pandemic.

It had already announced a massive share buyback that prompted S&P Global Ratings to cut the firm's outlook to negative, a move some analysts said misinterpreted the company's health. Some said Monday's move should also be viewed positively.

"It's not a bad strategy to use their cash for buying back shares when the outlook of the market and the economy is very uncertain," Yoshihiro Okumura, general manager at Chibagin Asset Management, told AFP. "The market took the surprise announcement positively at a time when it's hard to find good investment destinations."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Study sheds light on how to age slowly

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

In the shadow of Ebola and Covid-19, measles rips through Congo

T homas the Tank Engine beams from the front of Dobo Mambanzas ripped pullover. Unlike the cartoon trains face, Dobos is blistered and scrunched as she struggles for breath, her eyes shuttered and weeping. The three-year-old is going blind....

Iran's death toll from coronavirus climbs to 1,812 with 127 new deaths

Irans death toll from the new coronavirus has increased to 1,812, with 127 new deaths in the past 24 hours, a health ministry spokesman told state TV on Monday, adding that the countrys total number of infected people has reached 23,049.Kia...

Court decision to dismiss application to interdict B-BBEE Commission welcomed

The Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment B-BBEE Commission has welcomed a court decision to dismiss an application that would see it not performing its functions.The Commission welcomes the decision of the Gauteng Division of the High Cou...

Global rates of liver cancer increasing among older adults: Study

The rates of liver cancer around the world are increasing, especially among older adults, despite advances aimed at preventing the disease, according to a study. To obtain trends and estimates of liver cancer by age, sex, region, and cause,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020