Coronavirus: Minda Industries, Bharat Forge to stop manufacturing operations

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 12:17 IST
Auto component maker Minda Industries and Bharat Forge on Monday said they will suspend operations at their manufacturing locations as part of precautionary measures to prevent the spread of deadly coronavirus. In a regulatory filing, Minda Industries said "in light of heightened concern on spread of COVID-19 in select districts in India, government directives and certain OEMs (original equipment manufacturer) announcing production closure, it has been decided to suspend the manufacturing operations in Northern India, Rajasthan and Maharashtra till further notice".

Meanwhile, Bharat Forge in a filing to the BSE said, "the company has decided to suspend operations at all their offices and manufacturing locations in India with effect from March 23, 2020 to March 31, 2020, to ensure employee safety and contain the spread of COVID-19. This action is also in line with the directions issued by the Government of Maharashtra on March 22, 2020, Bharat Forge noted.

Minda Industries further said the duration of this shutdown will depend on government policy. It also noted that production has been significantly impacted at its overseas operations in Spain, Mexico and Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

At global engineering and development centres in Europe, work from home has been implemented, Minda Industries said. "Well-being and safety of our employees is of utmost priority. We are carefully monitoring the rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic and will continue to proactively respond based the evolving situation. We have implemented work from home for staff and provided employees with adequate support," Minda Industries added.

