Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: ABFRL to close retail stores till March 31, suspends factory operations

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 12:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 12:39 IST
COVID-19: ABFRL to close retail stores till March 31, suspends factory operations

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) on Monday said it will shut all its retail stores across India till March 31, in order to ensure safety of its employees across all its establishments from the coronavirus pandemic. The company has also stopped its factory operations in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Odisha till March 31, 2020, in line with the local guidelines, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail said in a regulatory filing.

"In order to safeguard the risks to the health of our store employees & customers, as well as in line with the advisories from local, state and central government, the company has decided to shut all its retail stores until March 31, 2020," it said. The company had already moved to "work from home" policy for all its office employees.

"The business of the company has been significantly affected over the last few weeks and will continue to be materially impacted due to the current crisis. The uncertainty around the situation makes it difficult to ascertain the exact impact at this point of time," the company said. The company further noted that "it will continue to assess the situation and will consider resumption of its business operations at an appropriate time".

ABFRL, with revenue of Rs 8,118 crore and with a retail space of 7.5 million sq ft (as on March 31, 2019), is India's first billion-dollar pure-play fashion powerhouse. It has a network of 2,714 brand stores across 750 cities in the country. Shares of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd were trading at Rs 176.35, on BSE in the afternoon trade, down 5.62 per cent over its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Study sheds light on how to age slowly

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-Kenyan farmers brace for second onslaught of crop-devouring locusts

By Dominic Kirui MAHIGA-MERU, Kenya, March 23 Thomson Reuters Foundation - After desert locusts invaded her farm in central Kenya, Mary Muthoni, 61, ran around her maize fields shouting and banging on an old iron sheet in a desperate attemp...

Guj:COVID-19 cases rise to 30, CM urges people to stay indoors

Twelve new coronavirus cases have been reported in Gujarat, taking the total number of those infected by the deadly virus in the state to 30, the state health department said on Monday. Out of the 12 cases reported on Monday, five are those...

Canada's export agency sees global recession before strong 2021 rebound

The spreading coronavirus outbreak will trigger a short, sharp global recession this year before the worlds economy bounces back in 2021, Canadas trade financing agency predicted on Monday. Export Development Canada said in its twice-yearly...

Alaska faces triple hit from coronavirus due to reliance on oil, fishing, tourism

The U.S. state of Alaska is so far distant from the worst medical ravages of the coronavirus pandemic, but its economy is in critical condition.Alaska is especially vulnerable because it depends on oil, tourism and fisheries basic industri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020