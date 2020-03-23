Left Menu
Development News Edition

Glenmark gets tentative nod from USFDA for generic type-2 diabetes tablets

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 12:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 12:46 IST
Glenmark gets tentative nod from USFDA for generic type-2 diabetes tablets

Drug firm Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Monday said it has received tentative approval from the US health regulator for generic Dapagliflozin tablets used for treatment of type-2 diabetes. The product is a generic version of AstraZeneca AB's Farxiga tablets.

"Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc USA has been granted tentative approval by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Dapagliflozin tablets, 5 mg and 10 mg," Glenmark said in a filing to BSE. Citing IQVIA sales data for the 12 month period ending January 2020, the company said Farxiga tablets, brand and all available therapeutic equivalents in strengths of 5 mg and 10 mg, achieved annual sales of approximately USD 1.8 billion.

Farxiga tablets are used as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus. Glenmark's current portfolio consists of 165 products authorised for distribution in the US marketplace and 45 abbreviated new drug applications pending approval with the USFDA, it added. Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals were trading at Rs 194 per scrip on the BSE, down 7.84 per cent from their previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Study sheds light on how to age slowly

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-Kenyan farmers brace for second onslaught of crop-devouring locusts

By Dominic Kirui MAHIGA-MERU, Kenya, March 23 Thomson Reuters Foundation - After desert locusts invaded her farm in central Kenya, Mary Muthoni, 61, ran around her maize fields shouting and banging on an old iron sheet in a desperate attemp...

Guj:COVID-19 cases rise to 30, CM urges people to stay indoors

Twelve new coronavirus cases have been reported in Gujarat, taking the total number of those infected by the deadly virus in the state to 30, the state health department said on Monday. Out of the 12 cases reported on Monday, five are those...

Canada's export agency sees global recession before strong 2021 rebound

The spreading coronavirus outbreak will trigger a short, sharp global recession this year before the worlds economy bounces back in 2021, Canadas trade financing agency predicted on Monday. Export Development Canada said in its twice-yearly...

Alaska faces triple hit from coronavirus due to reliance on oil, fishing, tourism

The U.S. state of Alaska is so far distant from the worst medical ravages of the coronavirus pandemic, but its economy is in critical condition.Alaska is especially vulnerable because it depends on oil, tourism and fisheries basic industri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020