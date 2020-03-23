Cottonseed oil cake futures gain on spot demand

Cottonseed oil cake prices on Monday gained 1.24 per cent to Rs 1,803 per quintal in futures trade due to accumulation of positions by traders amid upbeat trend at the spot market. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake contracts for April delivery rose by Rs 22, or 1.24 per cent, to Rs 1,803 per quintal in 68,040 lots.

Cottonseed oil cake contracts for May gained Rs 25, or 1.39 per cent, to Rs 1,820 per quintal in 19,720 lots. Marketmen said raising of positions by participants amid rising demand from cattle feed makers mainly influenced prices here.

