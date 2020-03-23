Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cottonseed oil cake futures gain on spot demand

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 12:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 12:59 IST
Cottonseed oil cake futures gain on spot demand

Cottonseed oil cake prices on Monday gained 1.24 per cent to Rs 1,803 per quintal in futures trade due to accumulation of positions by traders amid upbeat trend at the spot market. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake contracts for April delivery rose by Rs 22, or 1.24 per cent, to Rs 1,803 per quintal in 68,040 lots.

Cottonseed oil cake contracts for May gained Rs 25, or 1.39 per cent, to Rs 1,820 per quintal in 19,720 lots. Marketmen said raising of positions by participants amid rising demand from cattle feed makers mainly influenced prices here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Study sheds light on how to age slowly

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

New Delhi India, Mar 23 ANINewsVoir Delhi Academy of Medical Sciences P Ltd. DAMS topped the list of coaching centers for preparation of medical entrance tests, reported the survey conducted by Students Union, Lady Medical College for Coach...

FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

More countries imposed lockdown measures as coronavirus cases across the globe ballooned, led by a sharp rise in infections in Europe. Italy banned travel within the country, nearly one in three Americans were ordered to stay home and New Z...

COVID-19 is a great equalizer: Madonna from her bathtub

In a bizarre video shot from her rose petal filled bathtub, pop star Madonna has called the coronavirus pandemic a great equaliser. The music icon said the virus doesnt discriminate between rich and poor.Thats the thing about COVID-1. It do...

FEATURE-Kenyan farmers brace for second onslaught of crop-devouring locusts

By Dominic Kirui MAHIGA-MERU, Kenya, March 23 Thomson Reuters Foundation - After desert locusts invaded her farm in central Kenya, Mary Muthoni, 61, ran around her maize fields shouting and banging on an old iron sheet in a desperate attemp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020