Left Menu
Development News Edition

DGCA announces slew of measures for airlines, airports on social distancing

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 14:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 14:02 IST
DGCA announces slew of measures for airlines, airports on social distancing

Aviation regulator DGCA on Monday came out with a slew of measures for airlines and airports on social distancing, which include ensuring adequate space between passengers and check-in counters and leaving one seat vacant between two passengers, among others. Besides maintaining adequate spacing at check-in counters between passengers (minimum one metre) and also between individual counters, airlines also have to ensure availability of adequate staff for guiding the passengers at check-in counters and during security checks, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated in its circular to all scheduled airlines in the country and airport operators.

Airlines have also been asked to ensure that boarding is done in a manner to avoid bunching of passengers at any time and also ensure adequate spacing between passengers in boarding lines. According to the circular, the seat allocation at the time of check-in to should done to in a manner to ensure that the seat between two passengers is kept empty and the cabin crew has to maintain adequate distance while serving the passengers.

At the same time, airport operators have been advised to ensure adequate check-in and security counters to avoid congestion and also sufficient staff at these places to guide passengers to avoid bunching. The airport operators have also to ensure sanitizers are provided at all prominent locations and carry out repeated public address announcements to sansitize passengers and airport staff, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • DGCA

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Study sheds light on how to age slowly

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Manjrekar says KL ‘right fit’ for number 5 slot in ODIs

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar says young batsman K L Rahul is most suitable for the number five position in the batting order in the ODIs but suggested that the team management must look for batsmen like Suresh Raina and Yuvraj Si...

Puducherry's cricket association offers dormitory for COVID-19 patients

The Cricket Association of Pondicherry CAP has offered the dormitory in its Tutipet campus as a quarantine facility for coronavirus patients in Puducherry. The CAP made the offer in a letter to the Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi.We stopp...

Greece bans flights from UK, Turkey as coronavirus cases rise

Greece on Monday suspended flights from Britain and Turkey to curb the spread of coronavirus, as a lockdown took effect in the country. The ban came into effect at 0400 GMT -- 600 a.m. in Athens -- on March 23 and ends at 1300 GMT on April ...

Kerala govt shuts down liquor shops

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday announced that all liquor shops in the state will remain closed until further orders. The measure was decided during a high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Minister.Vijayan said that the d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020