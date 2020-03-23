Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar bounces from early lows as equity selloff resumes

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 14:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 14:25 IST
FOREX-Dollar bounces from early lows as equity selloff resumes

The dollar erased most of its early losses and rose towards a three-year high on Monday as a global selloff in stocks rippled over into early European trading, burnishing the safe-haven appeal of the greenback. A 9% rally in the value of the greenback against its major rivals over the past two weeks came to a brief halt on Friday after major central banks stepped up their dollar injection facilities to tide over a global scramble for funding.

But Monday's Asian market trading brought a fresh round of problems with stock markets collapsing and raising concerns that global central banks' actions are not enough. "The result is that the banking system simply doesn’t have enough dollars to lend to everyone who wants to borrow them now..For now, it seems that the demand for the U.S. dollar is insatiable," said Marshall Gittler, head of investment research at BDSwiss Group.

Against a basket of its rivals, the greenback was broadly steady at 102.38 after falling as much as 0.7% in early Asian trading. On Friday, it hit a January 2017 high of 102.99. Also fuelling the dollar's rise was a surprising turnaround in broader dollar positions among hedge funds to a net short bet from an overall long bet, according to latest positioning data. That raised speculation that the dollar's rally could be partially explained by short-position covering by traders.

Though legislators in Washington were unable to clear U.S. stimulus measures on Sunday as Republicans and Democrats tussled over the details of a proposed $1 trillion spending package, stoking disquiet about the dollar's gains, analysts said the majority of investors preferred to hold cash. "We've moved from risk-off to a phase where major players are competing with each other for the safety of holding dollars in cash," said Yukio Ishizuki, FX strategist at Daiwa Securities in Tokyo. "There are still a lot of investors who need to sell riskier assets, and they want to hold their money in dollars."

Against the yen, the U.S. currency bounced between gains and losses but last traded down 0.6% at 110.07. The dollar initially rose against the euro to the strongest since April 2017 but then pared gains to trade 0.4% lower at $1.0742 per euro.

Apart from the yen, the dollar closed in on multi-year highs against the Australian and New Zealand dollars as the economic costs of self-isolation triggered the largest intraday decline ever in New Zealand shares.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Study sheds light on how to age slowly

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Manjrekar says KL ‘right fit’ for number 5 slot in ODIs

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar says young batsman K L Rahul is most suitable for the number five position in the batting order in the ODIs but suggested that the team management must look for batsmen like Suresh Raina and Yuvraj Si...

Puducherry's cricket association offers dormitory for COVID-19 patients

The Cricket Association of Pondicherry CAP has offered the dormitory in its Tutipet campus as a quarantine facility for coronavirus patients in Puducherry. The CAP made the offer in a letter to the Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi.We stopp...

Greece bans flights from UK, Turkey as coronavirus cases rise

Greece on Monday suspended flights from Britain and Turkey to curb the spread of coronavirus, as a lockdown took effect in the country. The ban came into effect at 0400 GMT -- 600 a.m. in Athens -- on March 23 and ends at 1300 GMT on April ...

Kerala govt shuts down liquor shops

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday announced that all liquor shops in the state will remain closed until further orders. The measure was decided during a high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Minister.Vijayan said that the d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020