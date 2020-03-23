Icelandair cuts 240 staff, reduces management pay

Icelandair said on Monday it will cut 240 jobs, move 92% of remaining staff to part-time employment and cut management pay in a move to absorb the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on its business.

"These measures limit the number of layoffs and positively impact the company's cash flow in the short-term," Icelandair said in a statement.

