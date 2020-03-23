Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Futures slide again as virus lockdown raises contraction fears

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 16:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 16:31 IST
US STOCKS-Futures slide again as virus lockdown raises contraction fears

U.S. stock index futures tumbled on Monday on rising estimates of the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic, with Goldman Sachs estimating a 24% plunge in U.S. real GDP in the second quarter.

Such a drop would be two-and-a-half times as large as the previous post-war record and would contribute to a 1% contraction in global GDP in 2020, Goldman Sachs said. Fears about the extent of the coronavirus-related hit to Corporate America have erased more than $9 trillion from the S&P 500 since its record high last month, with U.S. stock indexes ending Friday with their worst week since the global financial crisis.

Adding to the pessimism, a $1-trillion-plus coronavirus response bill failed to get through the first procedural hurdle in the U.S. Senate on Sunday night, raising further questions about the White House's ability to effectively halt the spread of the outbreak. Nearly one in three Americans have now been ordered to stay home, foreshadowing a further dent to economic activity. Starting Monday, the New York Stock Exchange will fully shift to electronic trading.

With companies announcing layoffs and new problems raising debt, markets have ignored most macroeconomic figures. But U.S. weekly jobless figures, due on Thursday, are expected to show as many as 750,000 new claims. Boeing shareholders received an unusual piece of good news late on Sunday with Goldman Sachs upgrading its rating on the planemaker to "buy", expecting the company to recover from its recent woes. Its shares have fallen 70% since Feb.1.

At 06:35 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-minis were down 55.5 points, or 2.43%, after earlier hitting their daily down trading limit at 2,174 points. Dow e-minis were down 470 points, or 2.47%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 144.5 points, or 2.07%. SPDR S&P 500 ETFs were down 2.19%.

The S&P 500 index closed down 4.34% at 2,304.92​ on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Lok Sabha gives standing ovation to foot soldiers in coronavirus battle

New Delhi India, Mar 23 ANI The Lok Sabha gave a standing ovation and members clapped to express their appreciation for people who are rendering services to deal with the spread of coronavirus including members of the medical community, po...

Trump ponders early end to coronavirus economic shutdown

President Donald Trump hinted strongly on Monday that he is running out of patience with the economic shutdown caused by mass quarantine measures against the coronavirus. WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF. AT THE END O...

Russian Olympic Committee calls for calm on Tokyo 2020 amid coronavirus "panic"

The Russian Olympic Committee ROC on Monday said the worlds sporting authorities need to make balanced decisions based on logic and analysis in the face of coronavirus panic to determine whether Tokyo 2020 will go ahead this summer.All memb...

Amazon Prime Video to cut streaming bitrates to mitigate network congestion amid higher consumption

Amazon Prime Video has begun efforts to reduce streaming bitrates to help mitigate network congestion amid higher consumption as various cities in the country are in lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. Bitrate usually determines ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020