Reliance to raise face mask production capacity, pay contract employees wages even if no work

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 16:31 IST
  • Created: 23-03-2020 16:31 IST
To deal with the coronavirus pandemic, Reliance Industries on Monday announced a raft of measures, including ramping up production capacity to 1 lakh face masks per day, free fuel to emergency vehicles carrying Covid-19 patients and free meals in various cities to support the livelihood of those impacted by the outbreak

In a statement, the company said a hospital run by its CSR arm has readied India's first 100-bedded facility at one of its hospitals in Mumbai for patients who test positive for COVID-19. Also, the company said it will continue to pay contract and temporary workers, even if work has halted due to this crisis

Reliance will provide free fuel for all Emergency Service vehicles used to transport Covid-19 patients while Reliance Foundation will provide free meals across various cities to those whose livelihood has been hit by the outbreak.

