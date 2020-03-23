Kia Motors India suspends operations amid Covid-19 concerns

Hyderabad, Mar 23 (PTI): Kia Motors India indefinitely suspended all its operations with immediate effect and the company's manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh and company office premises will stop functioning until further notice in view of the coronavirus concerns, the Korean automaker said in a statement on Monday. "In view of the unprecedented situation arising out of the spread of COVID-19 and keeping in mind the safety and well-being of all our consumers, employees, workers, partners, and associates pan India, Kia Motors India has decided to suspend all its operations with immediate effect.

With this, company's manufacturing facility in Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh) and company office premises will stop functioning until further notice," it said. Kia said all its dealerships remain on call and are available to customers for all their requirements via all digital channels and it is also ensuring deliveries are not delayed for eager customers as well as service requirements are also being attended to, without compromising on strong safety precautions.

Kia Motors India will continue to closely monitor the situation and ensure the best interests of everyone associated with its operations in the country, it said. Company will also remain connected with all authorities concerned and administration and will extend all possible cooperation and assistance, as and when required, it added.

When contacted, Anantapur Collector Ganbdham Chandrudu said the district administration has communicated about the AP governments lockdown orders till March 31. "They (Kia management) have been intimated about the lockdown and they are complying with it," the official said.

According to him, eight Korean nationals working for the company who have come to the plant during February were also put under home quarantine as a safety measure, though not required. The facility currently employs 10,000 people.

Kia Motors India's wholesales in February stood at 15,644 units. The company dispatched 14,024 units of Seltos and 1,620 units of Carnival to dealers last month, Kia Motors India had earlier said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

