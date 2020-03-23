Zoya Akhter honoured with IIFTC Tourism Impact Award 2020

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Asia's largest film tourism event - 8th India International Film Tourism Conclave (IIFTC) honored the cult filmmaker - Zoya Akhter with IIFTC Tourism Impact Award 2020 for her outstanding contribution to the world tourism through her cinema. The award was presented by Naheed Nenshi - Mayor of Calgary, Alberta (Canada) at a glittering award ceremony held recently in Mumbai.

While addressing the media about Zoya Akhter winning the award Harshad Bhagwat - Promoter of IIFTC Awards said, "Zoya Akhter set the trend in the film tourism space with her 2011 classic 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' shot in Spain, following it up with 2015 comedy-drama 'Dil Dhadakne Do' shot in Turkey. She has single-handedly promoted tourism of these counties through her films making her a well-deserving winner." Another big winner at the event was, blockbuster Tamil Director, KS Ravikumar, who in his career spanning over 30 years has directed 43 films with starring megastars including Sarath Kumar, Kamal Hassan and Rajinikanth.

The award evening also saw awards for Cinematic Excellence being presented to the makers of Professor Shanku O El Dorado (Bengali), and the Oscar Goes to (Malayalam), Amar (Kannada), Dev (Tamil), Mannadhudu 2 (Telugu), War (Hindi) and Badla (Hindi) for showcasing global locations as diverse as from Brazil to Portugal to Switzerland to Ukraine to Indian audiences. The evening was followed by a two-day-long business meet between over 50 international companies from 25 countries and Indian film-makers. The film location promotion conclave saw participation from countries including and Portugal, Sri Lanka, Fiji, Norway, Sweden, South Africa, Kenya, UK, Poland, Iceland, Mauritius Canada, Serbia, Azerbaijan, Ras Al Khaimah, Czech Republic to name a few.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.