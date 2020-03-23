Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zoya Akhter honoured with IIFTC Tourism Impact Award 2020

Asia's largest film tourism event - 8th India International Film Tourism Conclave (IIFTC) honored the cult filmmaker - Zoya Akhter with IIFTC Tourism Impact Award 2020 for her outstanding contribution to the world tourism through her cinema.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 17:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 17:03 IST
Zoya Akhter honoured with IIFTC Tourism Impact Award 2020
Mayor of Calgary, Canada Naheed Nenshi presenting award to Bollywood Director Zoya Akhter at IIFTC Awards 2020 Ceremony held in Mumbai. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Asia's largest film tourism event - 8th India International Film Tourism Conclave (IIFTC) honored the cult filmmaker - Zoya Akhter with IIFTC Tourism Impact Award 2020 for her outstanding contribution to the world tourism through her cinema. The award was presented by Naheed Nenshi - Mayor of Calgary, Alberta (Canada) at a glittering award ceremony held recently in Mumbai.

While addressing the media about Zoya Akhter winning the award Harshad Bhagwat - Promoter of IIFTC Awards said, "Zoya Akhter set the trend in the film tourism space with her 2011 classic 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' shot in Spain, following it up with 2015 comedy-drama 'Dil Dhadakne Do' shot in Turkey. She has single-handedly promoted tourism of these counties through her films making her a well-deserving winner." Another big winner at the event was, blockbuster Tamil Director, KS Ravikumar, who in his career spanning over 30 years has directed 43 films with starring megastars including Sarath Kumar, Kamal Hassan and Rajinikanth.

The award evening also saw awards for Cinematic Excellence being presented to the makers of Professor Shanku O El Dorado (Bengali), and the Oscar Goes to (Malayalam), Amar (Kannada), Dev (Tamil), Mannadhudu 2 (Telugu), War (Hindi) and Badla (Hindi) for showcasing global locations as diverse as from Brazil to Portugal to Switzerland to Ukraine to Indian audiences. The evening was followed by a two-day-long business meet between over 50 international companies from 25 countries and Indian film-makers. The film location promotion conclave saw participation from countries including and Portugal, Sri Lanka, Fiji, Norway, Sweden, South Africa, Kenya, UK, Poland, Iceland, Mauritius Canada, Serbia, Azerbaijan, Ras Al Khaimah, Czech Republic to name a few.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi says several sectors including tourism, construction, hospitality hit by COVID-19; impact to be felt for some time to come.

PM Modi says several sectors including tourism, construction, hospitality hit by COVID-19 impact to be felt for some time to come....

FACTBOX-Olympics-Reaction to Canada's boycott of 2020 Games

Reaction to Canadas boycott of the 2020 Tokyo Games due to concerns about the coronavirus. The Australian Olympic Committee has also said its athletes should prepare for an Olympics next year.COMMENTS FROM OFFICIALS The Canadian Olympic Com...

Lok Sabha gives standing ovation to foot soldiers in coronavirus battle

New Delhi India, Mar 23 ANI The Lok Sabha gave a standing ovation and members clapped to express their appreciation for people who are rendering services to deal with the spread of coronavirus including members of the medical community, po...

Trump ponders early end to coronavirus economic shutdown

President Donald Trump hinted strongly on Monday that he is running out of patience with the economic shutdown caused by mass quarantine measures against the coronavirus. WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF. AT THE END O...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020