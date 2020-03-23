Left Menu
Yamaha suspends production at manufacturing plants till March-end

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 17:26 IST
Japanese two-wheeler major India Yamaha Motor (IYM) on Monday said it has suspended manufacturing operations at its plants till month-end in wake of coronavirus pandemic. The company has manufacturing facilities in Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Surajpur (Uttar Pradesh) and Faridabad (Haryana).

The operations at the Surajpur and Faridabad plants in Haryana have been suspended from March 23 to March 31, whereas the operations at the Chennai plant in Tamil Nadu will be suspended from March 24 to March 31, the company said in a statement. The employees working at the head office and area offices have been provided with the option to work from home till March 31, it added.

