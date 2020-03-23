Left Menu
Development News Edition

Companies' spending to tackle COVID-19 to be considered CSR: Govt

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 17:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 17:33 IST
Companies' spending to tackle COVID-19 to be considered CSR: Govt

Companies' expenditure to deal with the coronavirus outbreak will be considered as CSR activities, according to the government. Over 400 people have been infected by coronavirus and at least seven people have died while many states have announced lockdown to curb spread of infections.

Under the companies law, certain classes of profitable entities have to shell out at least two per cent of their three-year annual net profit towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities in a particular financial year. "It is hereby clarified that spending of CSR funds for COVID-19 is eligible CSR activity," the corporate affairs ministry said in a circular.

The ministry is implementing the Companies Act. Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted the circular.

"In view of the spread of novel #CoronaVirus in India, its declaration as pandemic by the WHO, and decision of Government of India to treat this as notified disaster, it is hereby clarified that spending of CSR funds for COVID-19 is eligible CSR activity...," she tweeted quoting the circular..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Imperative that production of essential items is not impacted; prevent black marketing and hoarding: PM to India Inc.

Imperative that production of essential items is not impacted prevent black marketing and hoarding PM to India Inc....

Vietnam says next 10-15 days 'decisive' in country's virus fight

The next 10-15 days will be decisive in Vietnams fight against the coronavirus, the Southeast Asian countrys prime minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on Monday, according to a government statement. In mid-February, Vietnam said all 16 reported ...

Euro zone's response to coronavirus has 'no limits', says Eurogroup's Centeno

Eurogroup chief Mario Centeno said on Monday the euro zones response to the rapidly-spreading coronavirus outbreak will have no limits and will have much solidarity between countries at its core.Thats my determination as a minister in Portu...

PM asks India Inc to allow employees to work from home; not to cut workforce in spite of COVID-19 negative impact on businesses.

PM asks India Inc to allow employees to work from home not to cut workforce in spite of COVID-19 negative impact on businesses....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020