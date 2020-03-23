Left Menu
Development News Edition

HUL to acquire hygiene brand VWash from Glenmark Pharma

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 17:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 17:35 IST
HUL to acquire hygiene brand VWash from Glenmark Pharma

New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) FMCG major HUL on Monday said it has entered into an agreement to acquire intimate hygiene brand VWash from Glenmark Pharmaceuticals. Without disclosing the aquisition amount, the company said the deal would include an upfront cash payment and a deferred consideration over the next three years.

The company signed an agreement with Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd to acquire intimate hygiene brand VWash, HUL said in a statement. Both the companies expect to complete the deal in “next few months”. VWash was launched by Glenmark in 2013 and has established itself as the market leader in the female intimate hygiene category, the statement noted.

Commenting on the development, HUL CMD Sanjiv Mehta said: ” The acquisition of VWash gives us an entry into the currently underpenetrated and rapidly growing female intimate hygiene segment. The brand has a leadership position and fits well into the white spaces in our Beauty & Personal Care business. “ We look forward to completing the acquisition and strongly believe HUL is well-positioned to further scale up this business, given the strength of our market development and distribution capabilities,” he added.

The deal includes the acquisition of intellectual property rights including trademarks, design and know-how related to the VWash brand. “The consideration has been split into two parts involving an upfront cash payment upon closing of the deal and a deferred consideration over the next three years,’’ it said Glenmark will continue to manage the business until the transaction is completed, and will also continue to manufacture for HUL for an agreed period of time, the statement added.

The proposed acquisition is in line with HUL’s strategic intent to enter fast-growing segments of the future in the premium Beauty & Personal care..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Imperative that production of essential items is not impacted; prevent black marketing and hoarding: PM to India Inc.

Imperative that production of essential items is not impacted prevent black marketing and hoarding PM to India Inc....

Vietnam says next 10-15 days 'decisive' in country's virus fight

The next 10-15 days will be decisive in Vietnams fight against the coronavirus, the Southeast Asian countrys prime minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on Monday, according to a government statement. In mid-February, Vietnam said all 16 reported ...

Euro zone's response to coronavirus has 'no limits', says Eurogroup's Centeno

Eurogroup chief Mario Centeno said on Monday the euro zones response to the rapidly-spreading coronavirus outbreak will have no limits and will have much solidarity between countries at its core.Thats my determination as a minister in Portu...

PM asks India Inc to allow employees to work from home; not to cut workforce in spite of COVID-19 negative impact on businesses.

PM asks India Inc to allow employees to work from home not to cut workforce in spite of COVID-19 negative impact on businesses....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020