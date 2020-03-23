BIGO LIVE Stands in Solidarity to Support Corona Warriors, through their #WeAreThankful Initiative, at Janta Curfew

‘Bigo standing strong behind its real life heroes’ – ‘Stay at Home just Bigo it’New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)With the entire nation coming together to fight off Corona and showing their gratitude to the heroes of our country who are selflessly serving the corona patients, BIGO LIVE, a leading global live streaming platform, on Janta curfew spread their love to corona warriors through their campaign #WeAreThankful. The entire country was moved when our hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave his heartwarming speech, on how we as fellow countrymen can do our bit by social distancing and spreading our gratitude on the day of Janta curfew to those men and women fighting bravely with the COVID 19 that has taken a grasp of the whole world. BIGO LIVE family, on Sunday got together on their live streaming platform with a common cover pic & a gratitude message that said #WeAreThankful. This was an activity created by the app where they motivated its users to go Live and pay their thanks towards the services given by hundreds of thousands people helping India to fight with this dangerous disease. On this call many of the content creators of BIGO LIVE went live on app sharp at 5 pm as the event began, and paid their gratitude and at the same time motivated their followers to do the same and urged them to come together as a society and support each other. All these broadcasters on their live streams, stood up and cheered for the medical, aviation & police forces & all those real life hero’s who have been working, round the clock so that the general audience can stay safe and healthy. Over hundreds of Bigo Live broadcasters continued streaming for the duration of one hour, who are having fans over millions. It was an iconic event for the entire Singapore based BIGO family to see how such small effort on everyone’s part can make up such a huge difference and thereby reaching out to over millions of people through their gesture. This platform not only gave an opportunity to showcase they are thankful for what the government has decided, but also supports the lower income groups who are sacrificing their livelihoods for the safety of others and it’s because of ‘Bigo LIVE’ that people can make that choice and difference. BIGO LIVE wanted to share its online space by bringing people together for one common cause. People on this period of self-quarantine are coming up with all kinds of ways to keep up their spirits and BIGO LIVE is proud to be able to give them a medium to stay connected with other people. “Our campaign #WeAreThankful is a gesture to thank all those men and women who are out there and contributing their bit in our fight against COVID 19. It is very important for all of us to keep a positive attitude and keep sharing our love to each other. It is a time, when the entire humanity must come together and take responsibility to do their part in controlling the spread of the disease. BIGO family is very thankful to our prime minister and the government, who are trying day and night to curb Corona virus and taking all the right measures to control it. Our heartfelt gratitude also goes out to the general public who directly or indirectly are out there and helping us by fighting corona,” Nagesh Banga, Deputy Country Head of BIGO LIVE commented on the occasion. BIGO is a fast-growing Singapore Internet company established in 2014. BIGO operates products and services in more than 150 countries in the world. BIGO’s products include BIGO LIVE (global live-streaming platform), Likee (global short video creation platform) and imo (global video communication app). At present, BIGO has seven R&D centers, in Singapore, U.S., Middle East, India, and China, and over 20 offices around the globe. BIGO aims to provide their users with a world class experience through their cutting-edge technology. Building a global and inspiring social community based on video service. BIGO encourages people to share their creativity, passion and happiness in life and make the world a better place. Visit BIGO’s website www.bigo.sg for more information on their brand and products. Image: #WeAreThankful PWRPWR

